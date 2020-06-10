Jill was born to Captain John and June Holloway in Venice, Florida. Shortly after, the family returned to their home town of South Bend, Indiana. In 1963 the family moved to Sunnyvale, where Jill met her future husband Walt.
Walt and Jill were married in 1965. They attended Cal State East Bay and graduated together. Jill received her degree in biology. After graduation the couple traveled in Europe for six months in a VW camper. Upon returning to the Bay Area, Jill worked in biological research, until the birth of their first child, Jorian, in 1973.
1n 1973, the Reeds moved to Sonora. Their second child, Kiley, was born in 1975. Jill loved being at home with her children. She returned to college in 1980 to earn her RN license. Jill worked in the childbirth units at Tuolumne General and Sonora Community Hospital. She also taught Lamaze to more than 1,791 women over the span of her career. In 2004, Jill retired from nursing.
Jill loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed golf, bike riding, gardening, cooking, snowshoeing, miniature craft hobbies, and peanut butter! Jill and Walt loved RV travel, and visiting California historical sites. During their travels they visited all of the missions and lighthouses in California, along with many points of interest pertaining to Gold Rush history. Jill was an accomplished classical pianist and played in the Community Orchestra. She loved the Old Masters and also the Rolling Stones. Jill was a strong right-to-life advocate, and an equally strong advocate of women's rights. Amongst her uncountable attributes, Jill will always be remembered for being nurturing, peaceful, fun and smart.
Afflicted with Alzheimer's disease at the age of 62, Jill lost her battle with the disease and passed peacefully, with her family by her side at the age of 74.
Jill is preceded in death by her parents, John and June Holloway. She is survived by her husband, Walter Reed III; her son Jorian (Autumn) Reed of Turlock; daughter Kiley (Tommy) Firth of Sonora; and four grandchildren, Shea (15), Hayden (12), Forest (10) and Laurel (8), along with her sister, Judy (Ric) Costales of Fort Jones, California.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to The Alzheimer's Association@alz.org/donatenow. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Walt and Jill were married in 1965. They attended Cal State East Bay and graduated together. Jill received her degree in biology. After graduation the couple traveled in Europe for six months in a VW camper. Upon returning to the Bay Area, Jill worked in biological research, until the birth of their first child, Jorian, in 1973.
1n 1973, the Reeds moved to Sonora. Their second child, Kiley, was born in 1975. Jill loved being at home with her children. She returned to college in 1980 to earn her RN license. Jill worked in the childbirth units at Tuolumne General and Sonora Community Hospital. She also taught Lamaze to more than 1,791 women over the span of her career. In 2004, Jill retired from nursing.
Jill loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed golf, bike riding, gardening, cooking, snowshoeing, miniature craft hobbies, and peanut butter! Jill and Walt loved RV travel, and visiting California historical sites. During their travels they visited all of the missions and lighthouses in California, along with many points of interest pertaining to Gold Rush history. Jill was an accomplished classical pianist and played in the Community Orchestra. She loved the Old Masters and also the Rolling Stones. Jill was a strong right-to-life advocate, and an equally strong advocate of women's rights. Amongst her uncountable attributes, Jill will always be remembered for being nurturing, peaceful, fun and smart.
Afflicted with Alzheimer's disease at the age of 62, Jill lost her battle with the disease and passed peacefully, with her family by her side at the age of 74.
Jill is preceded in death by her parents, John and June Holloway. She is survived by her husband, Walter Reed III; her son Jorian (Autumn) Reed of Turlock; daughter Kiley (Tommy) Firth of Sonora; and four grandchildren, Shea (15), Hayden (12), Forest (10) and Laurel (8), along with her sister, Judy (Ric) Costales of Fort Jones, California.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to The Alzheimer's Association@alz.org/donatenow. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.