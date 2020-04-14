|
Jo Carol James passed away on April 6, 2020 at the age of 74. She was born to Mae and Joe Coffey on Oct. 9, 1945 in Richmond, California.
She is survived by her husband, David W. James, who was her Cupertino High School sweetheart of 56 years; her eldest daughter, Nancy James; her youngest daughter, Elizabeth Mae Shilue; her "son"-in-law Shawn W. Shilue; and her beloved rescue dog, Elliot.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sonora. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 116 Bradford St., Sonora CA 95370.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Apr. 15, 2020