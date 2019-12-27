|
Joanne passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 of natural causes. She left this world while resting in her Felicita Vida room after visiting with family. Joanne was predeceased by her loving husband, Earl "Duke" Wynn, in April 2018.
Joanne was a devoted wife, mom, and having grown up during the Depression, she knew what hard work was and appreciated the value of everything. She would do anything for the people in her life and would also call things as she saw them even if it ruffled some feathers. She loved to laugh and play games with family and friends, whether it was bridge, cribbage, or one of the many games her grandchildren chose. She was sharp to the end, often winning or placing 2nd only to her grandson.
Joanne was born in San Francisco and grew up in Burlingame. She started college at San Francisco State, but left to marry Richard Graeser and follow him during his Marine career. After the Marines, Joanne and Richard settled in Holtville, where Richard farmed. They had three children, Chris, Scott and Karen. In addition to her own kids, Joanne helped raise and was a loving aunt to her nephew, Mark, and nieces Martha and Janice.
Joanne became a substitute teacher and filled in at the local high school much to her children's chagrin. Joanne was also actively involved in her kid's sports endeavors. She did not miss an event, and everyone knew she was in attendance, especially her kids. She hosted out of town wrestlers, screamed at softball umpires, and didn't complain when her sons zipped footballs to her during throwing practice. Joanne went back to finish her college education and graduated in 1980.
Joanne moved to Sonora in 1981 where her parents lived. There she met a wonderful man, Duke Wynn. They hit it off taking many adventurous motorcycle rides over the Sonora Pass and soon eloped in Carson City. Joanne and Duke were married for over 30 years and enjoyed an extended family with Duke's three adult children, Val, Ty, and VaLohna. Duke and Joanne owned and operated the legacy Wynn family business, Wynn's McCulloch, where Joanne was instrumental in helping the business continue its success. Given the business's local heritage, many in the Sonora community were very familiar with and fond of Duke and Joanne's warm greetings and joyous laughter.
Joanne and Duke were very devoted to one another and were the happiest couple on earth. They were a match made in heaven and are now reunited. We will miss her infectious smile, contagious laugh, and her unconditional support.
Joanne is survived by her sister, Paula McAbee, her sons Chris and Scott Graeser, her daughter Karen Graeser, her daughters-in-law Melani and Suzanne Graeser, and her stepchildren Val, Ty and VaLohna Wynn, and VaLohna's husband Gary Bindman. She also has six grandchildren, Christen Graeser-Lorber, Amanda Graeser-Geertsema, Bryan Graeser, Sasha Graeser, Earl Wynn, and Ariana Bindman, and two great grandchildren Josephine and Reid Lorber. In lieu of flowers, we kindly suggest you make a donation to either of the following associations: - www.alz.org or Veterans Association of America – www.vetsaa.org
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Dec. 28, 2019