Joel Johnson was born in Los Angeles, the youngest of three boys, Don, Vernon and Joel. He graduated from Rolling Hills High (now Rancho Palos Verdes) in 1970, where he lettered in wrestling.
After receiving his A.A. from Harbor City College in Los Angeles, Joel's first firefighting job was with LA County on a Helitack crew. He began his career with CDF (Cal Fire) in Orange County as a fire apparatus engineer in 1975. In 1980 he transferred to Tuolumne County as fire captain, working at Sonora, Groveland, Twain Harte and Green Springs stations. He finished his career with Cal Fire at Baseline Camp and FTP in 2007. After his retirement, Joel took up bus driving for Summerville High, Sonora special ed and Foothill Horizons Outdoor School.
Joel is survived by his wife of 42 years Gail Johnson of Sonora; two daughters, Bethany Grcevich of Patterson, and Lisa Morse of Jamestown; four grandchildren; 10 nieces and nephews; his two brothers and an aunt, Irma Ward of Ogden, Utah.
Vacations included trips across the United States as well as Europe, Australia, Hawaii, Turkey, Jordan and his favorite, Israel. Joel's love of travel was cut short with the terminal diagnosis of ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) in 2018. He passed peacefully at his home in Sonora on May 13, 2020.
There will be a public Cal Fire Honor Guard Memorial Service for Joel at 2 p.m. June 27, 2020, at Calvary Chapel Sonora.
Donations can be made to ALS Golden West Chapter (alsa.org) or Calvary Chapel, Sonora: 19889 Soulsbyville Rd. Soulsbyville, CA 95372.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.