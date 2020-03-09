|
Joel Sloan Poley passed away on Nov. 30, 2019 at his home in Santa Barbara. He was 80 years old.
Born in Berlin, New Hampshire, to Wendell and Betty Poley, Joel grew up in Natick, Massachusetts, with his older brother Peter and younger sister Jennifer. He married Marcia DiLucci in 1958 and they had five children together. In 1965, he moved with his wife and, then, three children to start a new life in Northern California working for Addison Wesley Publishing Company. He lived in Northern California for more than 50 years in many cities including Half Moon Bay, Sonora, Modesto, and La Grange.
He enjoyed the mountains of the Sierra Nevada and was an avid hiker and camper. He was also an artist and used his love of California to paint beautiful picturesque scenes of the many places he hiked. For many years, he was active in his local church developing and teaching bible studies and supporting the Kingdom of God. His last years often found him in the company of his faithful dog Marley who would never leave his side.
He is survived by his five children Scott of Tracy, Chris of Modesto, Jason of Santa Barbara, Jode of Seward, Nebraska, and Cathy of Potomac Falls, Virginia; 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and his sister Jennifer.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Modesto Christian Reformed Church. In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make memorial donations in Joel's name to ASPCA.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020