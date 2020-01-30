|
|
Longtime Sonora resident John Calvin (J.C.) Hartsell passed away on Jan. 15 at Sonora Regional Hospital from complications from pneumonia. He was 86.
Born in Scotland, Arkansas, J.C. was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in active duty from June 1953 to April 1955, and in the reserves through June 1961. Having been hired by Pickering Lumber Company in 1961 to help in designing an expansion, he continued to work for the same facility for over 40 years until retirement. He was also an avid gun collector and gunsmith. He could often be found reloading shells and creating custom gun stocks.
J.C. was preceded in death by his wife, Freda (2008), daughter, Betty (2013), and sister, Betty Jo (2019). He is survived by his children, Debbie Kay, Tim Hartsell and Jim Hartsell; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
Services are to be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 1 at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons Streetin Sonora, with a reception to follow at The Revive Center, 13849 Mono Way in Sonora.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 31, 2020