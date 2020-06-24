Groveland resident John L. Thomas passed away at Adventist Health on June 12, 2020 at the age of 80.

Born in Vinton, Iowa, John worked in the field of education. He loved fishing, golf, and spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed reading and bird watching. He was a great storyteller. Church was a very important part of his life. We all agreed when he would tell us "I get more handsome every day."

John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Deanna Thomas; children Tracie Nelson (Doug), Matthew Thomas (Rebecca), and Erin Thomas; grandchildren Tyler, Noa, Zoe, Chad, Claire, Logan, Maddie, Zachary, and Alec. He is preceded in death by his parents George and Jennie Thomas and his brother Robert Thomas.

The family enjoyed a private celebration of life on Saturday, June 20.



