1/1
John Milton Poorbaugh Jr.
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Milton Poorbaugh Jr. was born in Elkhart, Indiana, on May 7, 1931, to John Milton Poorbaugh Sr. and Joyce Pippinger. John was the eldest of four children.
John graduated from Ball State Teachers College in Indiana. He then taught juniors and seniors at South Bend schools for 35 years and was debate coach for 33 years. He retired in 1994 and moved to Twain Harte.
John was a member of the Lions Club, the Masons, SIRs and did volunteer work with the US Forest Service, Visitor's Bureau, Interfaith Community Social Services, and Newcomers Club. He was in the men's club and sang in the choir at United Methodist Church in Sonora. He was also a member of the Korean War Veterans Association, serving two years as the commander.
John passed peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 21, 2020, at the age of 89. John's brothers, Earl and David, preceded him in death, while he is survived by his sister, Louise Jones, and her husband, Dick; his two sons, John Poorbaugh III, Douglas Poorbaugh, and his wife, Amy; and one grandchild, Christopher, all of Indiana. He also has five step-children and seven step-grandchildren in both California and Indiana.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved