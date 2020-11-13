John Milton Poorbaugh Jr. was born in Elkhart, Indiana, on May 7, 1931, to John Milton Poorbaugh Sr. and Joyce Pippinger. John was the eldest of four children.

John graduated from Ball State Teachers College in Indiana. He then taught juniors and seniors at South Bend schools for 35 years and was debate coach for 33 years. He retired in 1994 and moved to Twain Harte.

John was a member of the Lions Club, the Masons, SIRs and did volunteer work with the US Forest Service, Visitor's Bureau, Interfaith Community Social Services, and Newcomers Club. He was in the men's club and sang in the choir at United Methodist Church in Sonora. He was also a member of the Korean War Veterans Association, serving two years as the commander.

John passed peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 21, 2020, at the age of 89. John's brothers, Earl and David, preceded him in death, while he is survived by his sister, Louise Jones, and her husband, Dick; his two sons, John Poorbaugh III, Douglas Poorbaugh, and his wife, Amy; and one grandchild, Christopher, all of Indiana. He also has five step-children and seven step-grandchildren in both California and Indiana.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store