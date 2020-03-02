|
John S. Gilreath of Twain Harte passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Adventist Health Hospital of Sonora. John's family would like to thank all the health care professionals that assisted him with his long, hard-fought battle.
John was born in Martinez and grew up in Concord. John joined the Army after graduating from high school and served in Germany in the early 1960s where he met the love of his life, Rita, of 56 years.
John loved to travel and explore the great outdoors, and was a modern-day cowboy at heart. He could spin a yarn and have everyone in the room laughing before long. John loved to sit on his front porch in Twain Harte with his dog Shasta, who he loved, and listen to the wind through the pines. John was preceded in death by his father Carmen, of Oklahoma, and his mother Julie of Concord.
John was a dedicated father and is survived by his wife Rita; and his children Christine, Theresa, and George. John is also survived by his brother Patrick and wife Linda; sisters Kay, Kathy and Karen of Oklahoma.
Additionally, he is survived by his beloved brother in-law Edi and wife Mini, along with nieces, nephews and extended family in Germany,, whom he loved to visit with and enjoyed eating his favorite "Brunner's" sausages.
John is also survived by his sons-in-law, Steve, and Jeffrey Sr.; and daughter-in-law Jody. Grandchildren include Jeffrey Jr., Jessica, and Jessie. Great grandchildren include Jaiden, Nika and Enrique. John also has extended family and friends in California and Oklahoma whom he loved, and loved to live the cowboy dream when he visited. John will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Please send donations to Live Oak Veterinary Hospital, 14729 Mono Way, Sonora, CA 95370, (209) 432-9437; in care of the "John Gilreath Memorial Fund."
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020