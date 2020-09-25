1/
Johnnie Durland
1934-2020
Johnnie Durland was born in Oklahoma in 1934. She passed away Sept. 13 in Jamestown,
She was preceded in death by parents, husband, Leo Durland, and son, Ted Durland. She is survived by sons Kenneth Halford, Tony Durland and Tim Durland, two sisters, one brother, four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Johnnie grew up in Oklahoma and Arkansas, developing a love for reading and art. In 1953
She quit school, married and had a son. Divorced, she returned to school and graduated.
She and Leo Durland were married in 1957, in Pomona, California. Took many rock-hounding trips to the deserts, learned to cut and polish those "rocks," creating beautiful jewelry. She also took painting classes.
In 1980, they moved to Groveland and enjoyed rock shows in the area. They were active members of Big Oak Baptist Church.
Johnnie lived an interesting life, touching the lives of others, especially her sisters, who each stayed with her for a time.
She loved The Lord, her family, cars, cats, books, food cooked just right, laughter, all that sparkled, bright colors and beautiful vistas (capturing many on canvas), and she was loved.

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
