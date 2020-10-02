Jonathan Michael Andrus, beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend to everyone, was born on Sept. 30, 1983, and transitioned to heaven to be with His Lord and Savior, Jesus on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. He was 37 years old.

Jonathan was born in Memphis, Tennessee, where his parents were the Youth Pastors at First Assembly of God, Elvis Presly's home church. The Andrus family lived in Memphis for the first year and a half of Jonathan's life. His family then moved to Redondo Beach, California, where Jonathan grew up in Calvary Church of the Coastlands, as his father served as youth and associate pastor. The family lived in Southern California until Jonathan was 9 years old. In 1993, the Andrus family were called to Sonora, where Jonathan's dad today still serves as senior pastor of Christian Heights Church. In the spring of 2001, Jonathan graduated Summerville High School in Tuolumne, left home that fall, and attended college at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa.

After graduation with a bachelor's degree in business administration, he moved with his former spouse, Yana, to Frisco, Texas, for a job opportunity where he lived for five years. Lana, Jonathan's oldest daughter, was born there in Texas where Jonathan worked for Countrywide Mortgage and served as a worship leader at Hope Chapel in Frisco. Wanting to be nearer to family, he transferred back to Northern California in 2010, where son Isaiah, now 7 years old, was born.

In 2016, Jonathan met Sarah Toews, in City Fellowship Church of Jackson, where he served as worship leader. Sarah and Jonathan were married on Jan. 13, 2018, blended their families, moved to Pine Grove, and Jonathan became a loving dad to Mackenzi and Leah as well as Lana and Isaiah. Most recently he worked at PennyMac in Sacramento, as operations manager, and attended New Life Church in Sutter Creek.

Jonathan loved Jesus, his family, his church, and his many friends. He also loved music, fellowship, riding motorcycles, working hard, working on his new home, being goofy and telling everyone that, "Jesus is coming soon."

People knew him as someone who was genuine … strove for excellence, did whatever he did to the best of his ability. Jonathan had a magnetic personality, promoted unity in relationships and couldn't fake it. He talked to everyone about the Lord, and never met a stranger.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store