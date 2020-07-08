Sonora resident Jonathon Hurd (Pat) passed from a long illness. A former truck driver (P.I.E. and A.B.F.) and bartender (Steve's Place & Ed's), Pat and his family moved to the Bay Area from Muskogee, Oklahoma when he was a child. He married Randi Joel in 1968 (d. 2017). In the late '60s, early '70s, Pat raced motorcycles at places like Baylands (Fremont), The Cow Palace, Santa Clara County Fairgrounds and the Hillclimbs at Hall's Ranch. He and Randi moved to Tuolumne County in 1997.

He is survived by brother Bill and sister Susie Hurd, daughters Jolene Rinaura and Michelle Bautista, stepson Troy Sebring, granddaughters Lindsey Hemstalk and Sierra Sebring, grandsons AJ Bautista, Jonathan, Steven and Tyler Sebring and great-granddaughters Brexley Hemstalk, Isabella and Alice Sebring.

There will be a small family gathering to celebrate his life.



