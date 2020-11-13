1/
Joseph Robert Ziganto
1952 - 2020
Longtime Soulsbyville resident Joseph "Joe" Robert Ziganto passed away on Oct. 28, 2020, in Modesto. He was 67.
Born in Redwood City, Joe lived in Soulsbyville for the past 41 years. He was a bar owner and loved to duck hunt.
Joe is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lorie Ziganto, of Soulsbyville; his children, Leslie Carver, of Oakdale, and J.J. Ziganto, of Soulsbyville; grandchildren Sarah and Aubrey Carver, of Oakdale; sisters Jeanne Souther, of Soulsbyville, and Karen Potesta, of Minden, Nevada. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Joe Ziganto.
There are no services planned at this time. Memorial donations can be made to Shriners Hospital.

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
