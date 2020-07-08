Former Sonora resident Joseph Vincent "Jumbo" McCargar passed away on June 30 in San Diego at the age of 88.

Joe was born and grew up in Los Angeles, attended and played football at Mt Carmel Catholic High School and earned a full scholarship to attend and play football at Santa Clara University. Following his collegiate career, Joe served in the U.S. Army and also played football for the Army. After marrying Ann Harding and fathering two of his four children, JoAnne and James, he was awarded a master's degree in mechanical engineering and subsequently earned his Professional Engineering License as a mechanical engineer. Later born was David and Vincent.

Joe was a devoted father and Catholic. He enjoyed singing in choir at parish churches wherever he resided and was a member of the Catholic Men's Fellowship and Bible study groups.. After many years working for Westinghouse Electrical in Sunnyvale, Joe retired and moved to Sonora with his wife Dorothy where they lived and were active members of St Patrick's Catholic Parish and of the community. Among Joe's interests were home improvement projects, auto maintenance, playing video poker machines at the local casinos, tennis, golf and skiing. Joe also enjoyed and would help organize gatherings of old friends from grammar school to college.

After Dorothy's passing in 2018, Joe remained in Sonora until 2019 when he moved back to Southern California to be near his children. He is survived by his children, JoAnne, James, David and Vince along with nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store