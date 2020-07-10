Joyce Patterson, born Sept. 7, 1921 in Stockton, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Adventist Health Sonora on June 23, 2020 with family at her side. Joyce leaves behind two sons, Gary Patterson and Alan Patterson, and daughter Frances McManus along with their spouses; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Joyce was raised on a farm in French Camp with two sisters. After graduating College of Pacific in 1942, she taught at French Camp Elementary School. Joyce married Army Air Corp airplane mechanic, Earl Patterson of Jamestown on May 5, 1945. In 1960 they moved their three children from Stockton to Twain Harte, where she taught school and later became administrator/bookkeeper for Patterson Excavating.

Joyce valued education and earned a lifetime teaching credential in 1961. Besides teaching she was PTA president Twain Harte Elementary, Tuolumne County Council PTA president, on Tuolumne County Board of Education, and Columbia College President's Advisory Committee. Joyce was a P.E.O., Chapter TP Sonora, a sisterhood assisting women to pursue their education goals.

Playing piano at home, singing with PTA Mother Singers, Sierra Songsters, and Sweet Adeline's brought much joy. There was always a song in her heart to share! Joyce enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing, and playing cards (especially poker) with friends and family. Joyce and Earl adventured to most continents of the world and traveled in the U.S. by motorhome with friends.

Widowed in 1995 after 50 years of marriage, Joyce continued to live in Twain Harte where she remained active: swimming at the fitness center, walking, raking leaves, and chopping kindling for the wood stove. The storm of 2017 forced her to leave home when a large tree fell into her house, thus apartment living at Skyline became her residence until recently cared for at Meadowview Manor.

A woman of strong character and gentle kindness, this Christian spirit touched everyone she met, even complete strangers. Joyce attended Soulsbyville Methodist Church and was vocal about being blessed, especially with a loving extended family. She will be remembered for her positive attitude; smile, amazing sense of humor, and joy for life that made everyone love her! Joyce was always willing to listen and empathize. Having two houses burn down in her youth, she would say "DSTSS" (Don't Sweat the Small Stuff). Our favorite motto being "SKG" always be (Sweet, Kind, and Gentle), which best describes the essence of her spirit!



