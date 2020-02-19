|
Joyce V. Youngbar passed away peacefully with her children by her side at Skyline Place. She was born in Pacific Grove and raised by her grandparents in Seaside. She attended San Carlos Mission School and was the organist for many years. Her future husband was also a student, 1960 she married Bob Youngbar. They settled and raised their family in Prunedale. Earlier on, she was a medical secretary but later worked in the local elementary school cafeteria once their children became older. She was a loving mother and was very involved in raising their children through Scout and 4-H programs as well as catechism. Her family was the most important part of her life, followed by music, cooking, gardening and beloved pets. She moved to Sonora Hills from Prunedale in 2007 and enjoyed participation in the Sonora Hills Chorus, making new friends and taking her mini poodle, Kelly on many walks. She also enjoyed being a member of St. Patrick's Church in Sonora and of Sierra Repertory Theater.
Joyce is survived by her daughter Lori Feigen (Bob) of Sonora; son Karl Youngbar (Chantal) of San Juan Bautista; granddaughter Sara Boynton (Burke) of Pacific Grove, grandson Kyle Youngbar of Portland, Oregon; step grandson Bobby Feigen (Sonya) of Hemet; step granddaughter Deanne Feigen of Reno; great-grandchildren Wilder and Pfeiffer Boynton, Ryan Spann, Drew, Stephen and Kaylie Feigen and niece Nancy Rutherford of El Paso. She is preceded by her husband Bob in 1998, her twin sister at birth, her brother in 2015, her parents and grandparents.
Joyce was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by all that knew her. A private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Seaside. A special thank you to Skyline Place and hospice staff for all of their care and support of Mom and our family.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020