Juanita Maxine (Davey) Winn
1932 - 2020
Juanita Maxine (Davey) Winn passed away June 16, 2020 at Hospice of North Idaho in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, due to complications from COPD. She was born March 19, 1932 to William R. Davey and Laura (McAuley) Davey, in Sonora. She graduated from Sonora Union High School in1950. She married her high school sweetheart, Edwin Winn in 1951 and they had four daughters: Laurie Carlson, of Coeur d'Alene; Kathleen Hines, of Lake Stevens, Washington; Judith Dammel (Daryl), of Missoula, Montana; and Linda Rogers (Dan), of Viola, Idaho.
She devoted herself to her family, working as a 4H leader and with Girl Scouts, and sewing special outfits for the four girls, as well as gardening and canning. In 1967 the family moved to Elk River, Idaho, then to Deary, Idaho, where she lived on the family farm until she moved to Moscow, Idaho, in 2012.
In 1976 she began working at the University of Idaho Law School Library where she received awards and recognition, working there until1995. She loved traveling with the Idaho Roadrunners, visiting places all over the U.S. and Canada. She and Ed enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling all over the West.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ed, granddaughter Hillary Hines, and her two sisters, Alice Baker and Vivian Gray. She was devoted to her 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.
A graveside service and burial will be at the family plot at Pinecrest Cemetery, in Deary, Idaho at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 23.
Viewing will be at Short's Funeral Chapel from noon until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 22.
The family suggests that memorials be made to the Humane Society, the Salvation Army or to the Union Gospel Mission in Spokane.
Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is handling arrangements and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com


Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
