|
|
Judith (Judy) Ann Sawyer, 74, of Sonora, passed away on March 17, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born to parents Esther and Frank Copeland, on May 30, 1945, in Norwich, Connecticut.
She enjoyed spending her time with the Sierra Quilt Guild and was an avid quilter who taught three generations how to quilt. She enjoyed attending Bible study, playing card games with family, and providing a listening ear to her grandchildren, always ready to provide some thoughtful advice.
Judy and David Sawyer were married for 54 years and chose Sonora as their retirement destination. Together they raised two children: Nancy and Gary.
Judith is survived by her husband, David Sawyer; son, Gary Sawyer and his wife, Tracey Sawyer; daughter, Nancy Hite and her husband Joe Hite; best friend/sister, Janet Cervo; granddaughters, Katelyn Anderson (married to Nick Anderson), Olivia Foster (married to Paul Foster), Laural Hite and Taylor Hite; grandsons, Trevor Sawyer, Ty Underwood and Dalton Bentley (married to Lacey Bentley); and great granddaughters, Riley Anderson, Payton Bentley and Blake Bentley.
She was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Esther Copeland, and brother, Jim Copeland.
To quilt is to love, her family will always remember the beautiful life she lived every time they're hugged by one of her quilts.
The family has entrusted Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home with the arrangements. A celebration of life will be held in Sonora on May 30, 2020, what would have been Judy's 75th birthday. More details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Sonora Adventist Hospice.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Apr. 2, 2020