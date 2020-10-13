1/1
Judy Powell
1946 - 2020
Longtime Sonora resident and retired teacher Judy Powell passed away on Oct. 5, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was 75.
Judy was a loving wife, mom and grandmother. Born in Oakland, she spent the past 45 years in Sonora. She was a second-grade teacher at Mother Lode Christian School for most of her career and was such a positive influence in so many children's lives in Tuolumne county. She truly will be missed.
Judy is survived by her husband of 55 years, William J. Powell; children William Powell and spouse, Marney, of Temecula, and Cindy Bright and spouse, Scott, of Platteville Colorado; grandchildren Zane, Titus, Levi and Sullivan Powell, and Devaney and Chase Bright.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Calvary Chapel, 19889 Soulsbyville Road in Soulsbyville.

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
