Juliana "Julie" Fernandes
Julie was born in Petaluma, California, and spent part of her childhood in Twain Harte. She returned to Twain Harte as an adult, where she met and married Joe Fernandes. Julie and Joe had a wide variety of friends, many of whom shared their love of NASCAR.
Julie worked at General Supply in Sonora for 28 years. She had a great sense of humor and she was not shy sharing "her" opinion with you. Julie loved to cook and was well-known for her fried chicken and fabulous rum cakes.
Julie was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, in 2011.
She leaves behind many friends and her two loyal dogs, Norman and Sally. She will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to FOAC (Friends of the Animal Community).

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
