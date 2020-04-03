|
June was born June 2, 1923, in Toledo, next to the youngest of seven children and died March 25, 2020, in Sonora at the age of 96. She graduated as a registered nurse in 1945 from Washington Sanitarium and Hospital.
Protocol at that time did not allow nursing students to marry while in school. However, because of World War II, all graduating nurses were slated to be drafted. Married nurses were to be exempt so special permission was given on the morning of March 23, and by evening she was Mrs. Howard Benson. Her husband returned to his Army base that night. They had a weekend marriage until Sgt. Benson was discharged from the Army in 1946. They celebrated 63 years of marriage before he died in 2009. Mrs Benson spent most of her nursing career working at Glendale Adventist Hospital on the night shift.
June and Howard moved to Sonora in 2002. God, family, and friends were top priority in her life. She will be missed at the Discover Life Seventh-day Adventist Church where she was an active member. Camping, swimming, stargazing, playing games, learning Spanish and being the family historian were some of her many interests.
Her family would like to recognize and thank the many people who shared their love with June. She was a regular at the Senior Center enjoying the Posture Perfect Class until October of last year. The last two years of her life she spent at Avalon Care Facility. We appreciate all the staff who went the extra mile to care for June. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
June is survived by: daughter, Linda Russell and husband Eddie of Sonora; son, Larry Benson and wife Nancy of LaCrescenta; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is pending due to the Covid-19. If it is not possible to get together here on this earth, the family invites you to prepare for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ when He will take us to Heaven where there will be no more pain, suffering and death. Come celebrate eternal life with our loving, merciful and kind Heavenly Father, the Holy Spirit and all who accept Jesus as their Savior.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Apr. 4, 2020