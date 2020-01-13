|
|
Justine was born in Chicago to mother Helen Michel and father Lawrence Michel. Her father passed away when she was 2 years old. Her mother remarried Ralph James Boid in 1924. Justine was the oldest of three children; brother Robert and sister Barbara.
Justine graduated from North Park Junior College in 1938 and went to work at the U.S. Treasury in Chicago. Justine met Tony Nantelle in 1942 when he was in the Navy during WWII. They married in 1945 then moved to Tony's hometown Escanaba, Michigan, where Tony became a police officer. In 1950 they adopted a baby girl and named her Linda Marie. In 1952 the family moved back to Chicago, 1954 to Burbank where Justine's mother had relocated, then in 1956 to Lancaster and purchased a little horse ranch in Quartz Hill. Justine and Tony found work in the booming aircraft industry.
In 1961 they called San Jose their home. Tony became one of California's first licensed electrologists. Justine went to work at Lockheed until she also became a licensed electrologist working with Tony at their downtown San Jose office. Justine retired from the Santa Clara County Assessor's Office in 1984.
Throughout retirement they went on cruises, camping trips in their Airstream trailer, and enjoyed spending time at Linda's melodrama and vaudeville theatre. In 1997 Justine joined Linda and her future husband, Roger Beck, in their move to Copperopolis shortly after Tony, her beloved husband of 52 years, passed away.
Justine was active in the community as a member of the Lake Tulloch Bible Church, Lake Tulloch Lions Club, Red Rovers, Red Hat Ladies, Copperopolis Community Center and Copperopolis Fire Protection District Auxiliary, Justine is survived by her sister Barbara Roseen and daughter Linda, preceded in death by brother Robert D. Boid and son-in-law Roger S. Beck. Linda and Justine were inseparable until the day The Lord called Justine home.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 pm Saturday, Jan. 18 in the Copperopolis Historic Armory, 695 Main Street, Copperopolis 95228. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Copperopolis Community Center, P. O. Box 4, Copperopolis, California 95228
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 14, 2020