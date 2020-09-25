1/1
Kathleen "Kathy" Burner
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen "Kathy" Annette Burner passed away Sept. 22, 2020, in Salida, California, at the age of 83.
Kathleen was born Nov. 4, 1936, in Sonora to Santos and Mary Guidici, of Tuolumne. Kathleen enjoyed bowling, reading, dune buggy trips, crafts and spending time with her family and friends.
Kathleen is survived by her sons, Daniel (Elaine) Burner, of Waterford, and William "Bill" Burner, of Ceres; three grandchildren, Amber Burner, of Turlock, Laura Burner, of Fresno, and Ross (Kelly) Burner, of Hilmar; six great-grandchildren, Justina Burner-Hicks, of Turlock, Marissa Burner-Hicks, of Valley Home, Alexandria "Lexi" Kerr, of Turlock, Tanner, Caleb and Blakeley Burner, of Hilmar; her sister, Carol (Louie) Njirich, of Sonora; and brother, Dennis (Linda) Guidici, of Fremont; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Nathan Burner, along with her parents Santos and Mary Guicidi.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne, California.
Donations may be made in her name to the Tuolumne City Memorial Museum, P.O. Box 1174, Tuolumne, CA. 95379

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved