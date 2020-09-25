Kathleen "Kathy" Annette Burner passed away Sept. 22, 2020, in Salida, California, at the age of 83.

Kathleen was born Nov. 4, 1936, in Sonora to Santos and Mary Guidici, of Tuolumne. Kathleen enjoyed bowling, reading, dune buggy trips, crafts and spending time with her family and friends.

Kathleen is survived by her sons, Daniel (Elaine) Burner, of Waterford, and William "Bill" Burner, of Ceres; three grandchildren, Amber Burner, of Turlock, Laura Burner, of Fresno, and Ross (Kelly) Burner, of Hilmar; six great-grandchildren, Justina Burner-Hicks, of Turlock, Marissa Burner-Hicks, of Valley Home, Alexandria "Lexi" Kerr, of Turlock, Tanner, Caleb and Blakeley Burner, of Hilmar; her sister, Carol (Louie) Njirich, of Sonora; and brother, Dennis (Linda) Guidici, of Fremont; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Nathan Burner, along with her parents Santos and Mary Guicidi.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne, California.

Donations may be made in her name to the Tuolumne City Memorial Museum, P.O. Box 1174, Tuolumne, CA. 95379



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store