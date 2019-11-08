|
Kelly Nichole Freligh of Jamestown died peacefully in her home on Oct. 28 2019.
Kelly was born Oct. 30, 1979 in Fresno to Victoria and Nicholas Hughes. Kelly moved to Sonora with her mother in 1983. She graduated from Sonora High School in 1997. Kelly married Dan Freligh in 2003. Two years later they were blessed with a son Nathaneal Orion Freligh.
Kelly spent her childhood attending Christian Heights Assembly of God and was a long time member of the Sonora Seventh Day Adventist church as an adult, Over the years Kelly would often share her beautiful singing voice there.
Some things Kelly enjoyed were hiking, photography, crafts, traveling and music. She was a talented artist and an avid reader. Her two biggest passions in life were her son and her Savior Jesus Christ.
Kelly is survived by her son Nathaneal Freligh, her mother Victoria Bell, her father Nicholas Hughes, sister and brother in-law Devin and Jeff Rainbolt and numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and grandparents, as well as her many friends.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather Kenneth Bell; grandparents Harry and Barbara Bell and her grandmother Margaret Zaragosa.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.mm Nov. 23, 2019 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Sonora.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Nov. 9, 2019