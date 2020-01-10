|
Kendra Marie Sanguinetti of Jamestown was born July 4, 1991 and passed away Dec. 18, 2019, at the age of 28. She graduated from Sonora High School in 2008.
She is preceded in death by her grandmother Sigrid Kanschat.
She is survived by her son Connor Sanguinetti and her daughter Madelynn Sabins; her mother Denise Sanguinetti; her brother Dusty Sanguinetti; her father Jason Sanguinetti; her grandfather Gary Grove; her grandmother Carol Underwood; her grandparents Rosemary and Danny Norton; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2020 at Mountain Shadow Cemetery on Lyons Bald Mountain Road.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020