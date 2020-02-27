Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kendra Sanguinetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kendra Marie Sanguinetti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kendra Marie Sanguinetti Obituary
Kendra Marie Sanguinetti of Jamestown was born July 4,1991 and passed away Dec. 18, 2019, at the age of 28. She graduated from Sonora High School in 2008.
She is preceded in death by her grandmother Sigrid Kanschat.
She is survived by her son Connor Sanguinetti and her daughter Madelynn Sabins; her mother Denise Sanguinetti; her brother Dusty Sanguinetti; her father Jason Sanguinetti; her grandfather Gary Grove; her grandmother Carol Underwood; her grandparents Rosemary and Danny Norton; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Mountain Shadow Cemetery on Lyons Bald Mountain Road (cross street Greenley Road).
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kendra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -