Ken Bailey, also lovingly known as Kenny B and Pops, was born in Torrance, California, on Feb. 24, 1951, to Albert and Patricia Bailey.
Ken grew up in Redondo Beach and graduated from Mira Costa High School in 1969. He was stationed in Alameda while serving in the Coast Guard. He lived in Grass Valley for a while and then moved to the Monterey Peninsula in 1980 and, while there, fell in love and married Susan Maynard Harris on May 5, 1984.
Ken coached both his children for Carmel Youth Baseball, and was the Floriculture Superintendent at the Monterey County Fair. He loved to camp and fish at Shaver Lake where he spent many happy summers with his family.
In 2004, he and Susan moved to Twain Harte, where he spent the first few years pursuing his love of painting. Ken spent much of his time outdoors cherishing all living things, which was reflected in his paintings of landscapes, birds and flowers. He loved working in his yard and just being outdoors in natural settings. He participated in Sonora Art Trails in 2005 and 2006.
Ken was always ready to enjoy a good joke, and his eyes would light up with the pure joy of life! Ken was a quiet man who loved people, his pets, good food, music, and was devoted to family and his friends with an unshakable loyalty.
During his life he created two successful businesses; Any Habitat Landscaping on the Monterey Peninsula and Starving Artist Landscaping in Twain Harte. His many clients included those who also loved nature, and he also worked for several local realtors and property managers.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, sister Kelly, brother Kevin (Tick) Bailey. He is survived by his wife, Susan, his children Danielle and Ryan, grandchildren Chloe Brunier, Aumi and Livity Bailey, his sister Kathie Maus and extended family.
Ken's life will be celebrated at the Bailey residence in Twain Harte from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, weather permitting.
Please RSVP to acornartkp@gmail.com
, as parking is limited. Donations may be made to the Humane Society of Tuolumne County or your local animal shelter.