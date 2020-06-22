Kenneth Ray Mitchell
1933 - 2020
On Sunday June 14, 2020, Kenneth Ray Mitchell passed away at the Adventist Hospital in Sonora. Ken died due to complications caused from a fall. He is survived by his partner in life Dolores (Dorrie) Lee Valverde Mitchell. Ken and Dorrie have three children, Millie Krause (Ken); Mark Mitchell (Jennifer), and Marcia Whittle (Tom) and three grandchildren; Seth Mitchell, Blake Mitchell and Winter Whittle. Ken has one surviving sibling, Mills Mitchell (Clara). He was predeceased by his parents Clifton Mills Mitchell and Rose Gurney Mitchell, and sister Wilma Mitchell Miller.
Ken was a third generation cattle rancher. His family owned ranches in Calaveras, San Joaquin and Tuolumne counties. They also owned and operated Kennedy Meadows in Tuolumne County and Black Creek Lodge in Copperopolis. Ken had the summer range at Kennedy Lake where friends and family spent time learning about life, cows, packing animals and traveling the Stanislaus National Forest. He was a storyteller and always loved a large audience, the bigger the audience the bigger the story. Ken and Dorrie purchased a home in Copperopolis; property that once was known as the heifer field on the family ranch prior to being sold and subdivided.
A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on June 25, 2020 at the Vallecito Cemetery. The ceremony is open to those wishing to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: A California Cattlewomen's Heritage Foundation Scholarship, Ranch Raised Kids Book, or a charity of your choice.


Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
