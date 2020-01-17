|
Kirk Malcolm Wallace, born Oct. 31, 1937 in Taft California, passed on Dec. 17, 2019 at Sutter Memorial Hospital Modesto.
He was raised in rural Kern County in the Cuyama Valley, Santa Cruz, and Caliente. He graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1955, attended one year of college in Logan, Utah and married Marie Cecilia Rausch Dec. 2, 1956 in Santa Cruz
Kirk resided and worked in rural California assigned to 12 California State Park locations throughout the southern half of the state.
He served as State Park Attendant, State Park Ranger, Supervising State Park Ranger, Chief Ranger, Area Manager, District Superintendent and retired as the Deputy Regional Director for the Southern Region of California State Parks. He was employed for 32 ½ years by the state.
Kirk and Marie enjoyed traveling throughout the western United States including Alaska with friends and family. Sightseeing and fishing were favorite pastimes.
Kirk was active in the California State Park Ranger's Association in which he was the last surviving member of the original executive board.
Kirk served as a board member of The Mi Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District Board of Directors. He was an active supporter of the Mi Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection Auxiliary.
Kirk was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America where he had served as a trustee, chaplain and chairperson of the Americanism Committee.
Predeceased by his parents Baxter H and Beatrice Wallace; his sister Nancy Bryant, and the love of his life Marie Cecilia Wallace (Rausch).
Survived by his brother Schuyler Wallace and twin sister Mary Katherine King; both of Oregon, son Richard Wallace, son Timothy and Laurel Wallace; granddaughter Christina Wallace and great-granddaughter Leah Dena, all residents of California.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Elks National Foundation at 100 Elk Drive, Sonora, California 95370 or the Mi Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District Auxiliary (MWSPFPDA) at P.O. Box 22, Mi Wuk Village, California 95346. Both organizations were dear to Kirk's heart.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 18, 2020