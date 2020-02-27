|
Klara was born in Kitzingen, Germany. She survived many hardships in her life, starting with the experience of living through World War II as a child.
She met American soldier Richard Osterberger in Germany and married in her hometown. She immigrated to the United States of America in 1955 and received her Certificate of Naturalization in December of 1965. She went on to receive her cosmetology license and had a cottage business out of her home in Lee's Summit, Missouri.
For the last 40 years, she called Sonora her home. She sponsored people in AA meetings, counseled others, looked out for stray dogs and cats (as well as the occasional skunk) that came along her path. She spent many hours pruning and planting the gardens at the Greenley Apartments where she lived. She had four children: Robin, Jean Marie, Lucinda, and Richard. She is survived by Robin and Richard, granddaughters Jessica and Kelsey, and great-grandsons Maximiliano and Samuel.
There will be a memorial service open to those who wish to celebrate her life at 3 p.m. March 11, 2020, at the Little Red Church in Sonora.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Feb. 28, 2020