Kurt Warford, recently of Sonora, passed away Oct. 7, 2020, in Antioch, California. A celebration of life for Kurt Warford will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Faith Hall at Church of the 49ers, 11155 Jackson St., Columbia, California.

Born on Nov. 4, 1960, in Montebello, California, Kurt Allen joined his sister Kristie Lee, expanding the Lee & Bonniejean Warford family to four and counting. Later, siblings Kraig and Karla completed the family. From Southern California they moved to Livermore and later to Pacifica.

Kurt enjoyed sports and excelled in baseball. With his natural-born talent, Little League, Pony League and Babe Ruth prepared him to shine for four years as catcher at Terra Nova High School in Pacifica. "Keep your eye on the ball" was a phrase he heard from his dad and the little neighbor boy while practicing in front of the house in the early years. In love with nature, Kurt was passionate about fishing, both in California and Wyoming. He could reel them in better and faster than anyone. Hunting wasn't far behind.

After graduating from high school, Kurt married Bernadine Gutierres and they were blessed with three children, Jamie, Rachel and Erik.

With his tender heart, warmth and sense of humor, it's no wonder Kurt was loved by everyone who knew him. Kurt loved Jesus Christ and spent the last year of his life unabashedly sharing his faith. He loved the time he spent at the Church of the 49ers, especially the Monday Night Community Dinners. He was actively involved with the weekly Spiritual Roads meeting immediately following the dinner.

Kurt is survived by parents Lee and Bonniejean Warford, Sonora; his children, Jamie Warford (JR DeNio), Rachel (Brandon) Nelson, Erik Warford, of Vacaville and Fairfield, respectively; four grandchildren; sister Kristie Vasquez, Brentwood; brother Kraig Warford, Concord; sister Karla Lockart, Sacramento; and lots of nieces and nephews.



