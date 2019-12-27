|
Lee passed away in his sleep in the comfort of his home on Sunday evening, Dec. 8, 2019. His wife, Anna, was very distraught at not being able to awaken him and dialed 911. His is missed.
Driving was Lee's passion. He drove cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. For many years he was involved in drag racing and was known as the California Trucker until glaucoma, and later macular degeneration, diminished his eyesight.
Lee was the owner of LJTE (Lee Jennings Target Express) and looking forward to celebrating 50 years of "Excellent Service" in April, but sadly he didn't quite make it. His children and dedicated employees will continue business as usual knowing that that is what Mr. J. wanted.
Lee is survived by his wife of 44 years, Anna; their children, Lori Lee Hyer (Manteca), Lee Paul Jennings (Modesto) and Lance Phillip Jennings (Norco Hills); grandchildren, Pricilla Brock (Fresno), Danae Jordan (Modesto), Jessica Jennings (Long Beach), Kimberlee Harrison (Manteca), Courtney Brown (San Diego), Joshua Lee Jennings (Okinawa, Japan), Lance Jennings Jr. (Norco Hills), Taylor Jennings (Norco Hills) and Isabella Jennings (Norco Hills); and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was held Dec. 14 at Country Cowboy Church.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Dec. 28, 2019