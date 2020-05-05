Larry Anelo Rotelli
1936 - 2020
Larry Rotelli passed away at his home in Sonora on April 30, 2020 at the age of 83.
Larry was a graduate of Sonora High, he attended Santa Clara Community College and Fresno State University.
Larry served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He returned home after 13 months of active duty in Korea. The Army recalled Larry during the Cubin Missile Crisis and he was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas.
Larry took over the family business Sonora Refuse Service when his father Anelo Rotelli passed away. Larry sold the business in the 1980s, he continued driving garbage trucks for Cal Sierra until retiring.
Larry was a former mayor of Sonora, city councilman, and police commissioner. He served as Tuolumne County supervisor from 1985 to 2005
Larry is survived by his wife of 58 years Dixie Rotelli, his three children; Jema, Ty, and Bren; his six grandchildren; Hailey, Megan, Lauren, Logan, Brendon, and Jordyn; his three great-grandchildren; Waylon, Opal, and Lorilei. Larry leaves behind one sibling; Delbert Rotelli. Larry was preceded in death by his father Anelo Roberto Rotelli and his mother Treana Marie Pretto Rotelli
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic a celebration of life for Larry will be held at the Sonora Elks Club at a later date.
Anyone interested in honoring Larry's memory through a kind donation to Sonora Adventist Health Hospice patient support or the Sonora Elks..


Published in Sonora Union Democrat from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
