Larry William Beutler passed away on June 24 at his home surrounded by his family who loved him dearly and will miss him terribly. Larry and his twin brother Garry were born on July 15, 1939, in San Bernardino to their parents Willis and Frances Beutler and older sister Celesta. Larry met his future bride, Diana, at age 12 in Upland, where they were then married in 1959. Larry graduated Woodlake High School and went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree from Fresno State and then earned his Master's Degree from University of San Francisco. Larry's first teaching assignment was in Inglewood, which he loved, but he longed to return to a rural mountain town resembling his hometown of Three Rivers.

In 1968 Larry and Diana moved their family to Sonora after he was hired by Sonora Union High School to teach auto and metal shops, but later also taught drafting, wood shop, math and art classes over his 33 years. Larry enjoyed the community aspect of Sonora High School where teachers were always helping each other with personal projects. Larry was heavily involved in school activities where he served his students both academically and extracurricularly. Larry was available to his students before, during and after school hours, served as a class advisor each year he taught, and always participated in and supported his students' athletic activities.

Camping, hiking, swimming, and bicycling were a few of his favorite activities which he often enjoyed with Diana and their three children. Larry and Diana retired in 2002 and spent many years enjoying time traveling and especially passing along his wealth of knowledge to their grandchildren.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and sister Celesta Moffitt. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Diana; his brother Garry and his wife Jan; his brother-in-law Harold Moffitt; his daughter Debbie Hopper, her husband Mike, and their children Shane, Ryan, Kristin and her husband Jon Hammell; Craig Beutler and his wife Laura; Curtis Beutler, his sons Josh and wife Lindsay, their children Melody, Aria, and Kora; Pat and wife Christina, their children Tristan and Izzy; Nick and wife Magaly and their daughter Aleah.



