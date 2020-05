Or Copy this URL to Share

Lawrence (Larry) Dale Frye of Sonora, passed on to his heavenly home on April 29, 2020 after a yearlong battle with brain cancer. Larry is survived by his children Renee (Frye) Hutchinson, Tracy Frye, Kiesha (Feliciano) Wells, Larry Frye, five grandchildren and many friends who were like family. He will be missed greatly.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store