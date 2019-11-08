|
Lifelong Sonora resident Leland Hague passed away on Sept. 28, 2019 at his home. He was 69.
Lee served in the Navy in Vietnam where he was a firefighter onboard The U.S.S. Constellation. After returning home he served in the National Guard where he attained the rank of sergeant. He was also an avid gardener, golfer and gamer. Lee retired from Walmart after nearly 20 years as a night maintenance supervisor.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ruth Hague, his niece Tammy Chase and his brother-in-law Art Chase. He is survived by his sister, Linda Chase and brother, Charles (Larry) Hague; nieces, Chana Grant, Terrie Chase and Robbin Coane; seven great nieces and nephews and three great-great nieces and nephews.
His many friends and coworkers are invited to join his family for a full military graveside service that will be held in his honor at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Mountain Shadow Cemetery in Sonora.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Nov. 9, 2019