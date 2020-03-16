|
|
Long time Sonora resident Leona May (Wesche) Peters passed away at her home with family members by her side on Feb. 26, 2020. She was 94 at the time of her passing. Leona was born in Edgerton, Ohio, on July 1, 1925 to parents Henry F. and Nora N. (Baerlin) Wesche. She was the baby of the family with four brothers and one sister.
Leona grew up in Ohio on a farm owned by her parents. After her parents' passing she lived with her brothers in New York while attending and graduating from high school. Leona traveled to Sonora with her sister and brother-in-law Erma and John Pretto in 1944. She went to work at the J.C. Penney store on Washington Street in Sonora where she worked in accounting. Leona met and became friends with many hometown people, with the nickname of "Shorty" because of her cute little stature. She eventually met and married Pat Peters in 1947 and together they raised four children. Pat and Leona were married for 71 years. Leona was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was very pleased to have five generations in the family. She was affectionately known to all grandkids as "Granny".
Leona enjoyed sewing, waterskiing at the family campsite at the old Melones lake, cross-country skiing, gardening and attending her families' sporting events including football, baseball, basketball, volleyball and a little soccer. She also cheered on her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids during fair time when they showed animals at the Mother Lode Fair livestock show. In later years, she was a regular at Black Oak Casino for the Wednesday "Young at Heart" breakfast buffet and played a few slot machines. She was a winner many weeks with the NFL football picks she chose during football season. Her love of Major League Baseball was with the San Francisco Giants.
Leona was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Nora Wesche, her four brothers, Edgar, Delbert, Carl, Ivan Wesche and sister, Erma Pretto. Leona's husband Pat Peters passed in July 2018.
Leona is survived by her children, Vonnie (Phil) Lefman, Mike Peters, Denise (Mike) Emerald and Dewey Peters; grandchildren, Gary (Kathy) Stegall, Margaret (Jeff) Serrano, Travis (Traci) Emerald, Ryan (Ericka) Peters, Amy Emerald, Danielle (Jamie) Kuperman, Corey Peters and Amanda Peters; great-grandchildren, Melissa (Jeremy) Stegall, Allie (Kyle) Baker, Haylie and Hannah Santos, Brennan, Cassie and Audria Emerald, Ben Peters, Paige, Cora and Lily Peters and Easton and Hope Kuperman; Leona's great great-granddaughter, Maddie May Baker. Leona is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A service for Leona will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church located at 13880 Joshua Way, Sonora, California 95370.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Shriners Hospital, 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817 or Hospice of the Sierra, 20100 Cedar Road North, Sonora, CA 95370.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Mar. 17, 2020