LeRoy D. Carter, 86, from Groveland passed away on April 13, 2020.
LeRoy grew up in Carpinteria. During a short stint in the Navy he met and fell in love with his wife Adrienne! They married and moved to Santa Clara to begin their family. He started his professional career with Chevron as a gas station manager and worked his way to retail training representative. Transitioning his career to the accounting sector, he started his own accounting business, SBMS, and continued with it for 36 years!
He enjoyed camping with family throughout Northern California, squaredancing with the Poison Oakers and decorating the Groveland community center for the holidays. He loved his community and would give anyone the shirt off his back.
LeRoy is survived by his wife Adrienne, sister Jody (Hal), his sons, Dale (Robin), Chip (Kat), Darien (Danni); five grandchildren, Jay, Andrew, Cristina, Dean, Garrett and many great grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be planned for a later date.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Apr. 22, 2020