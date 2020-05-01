Linda Morrison left this earth unexpectedly on Monday, March 23, 2020 and went to be with her Savior and family members in Heaven.

Linda was born in 1940, in Sacramento to Bert and Billie Tonzi and later moved to San Leandro. Linda was raised in the city, but spent most weekends on her grandparent's cattle ranch in Ione. She loved horses, and the ranch life, and time with her family. Linda was involved in scouting and Job's Daughters during her youth, as well as a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church where she helped with Sunday School and VBS. Upon graduating from Sacramento State University, Linda realized her dream of becoming a kindergarten teacher, and spent the rest of her life teaching children through school, aftercare, nursery care, Sunday school, vacation bible school, and youth groups.

In 1962, her best friend Ruth Barnett was driving down the freeway, and thought of two single friends, Linda, and Ira Morrison. She invited them out on a blind double date, and both Linda and Ira knew within a week that a lifelong love was growing, and that they would marry. Linda and Ira spent 36 years together before his passing in 1999.

After marrying Ira, Linda moved to Livermore and together they had three children, Paul Morrison of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Jennifer Morrison of Sonora, and her late "surprise" baby, Mary Morrison of Winnetka, California. Linda found joy in supporting her husband's career and time as a race car driver, and supporting her children's endeavors. She loved being in plays, movies, and being the main supporter of any of her children's projects. She was an incredibly supportive friend and parent.

After moving to Sonora, Linda joined Christian Heights Church and Community Assembly of God in Tuolumne. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with other readers after she opened the bookstore, Heaven Bound Books.

Linda was preceded in death by her brother Charles Tonzi and his wife Pattie. She is survived by her children Paul (and his wife Abi), Jennifer, and Mary, and grandchildren, Manuel, Victoria, Gabriel, and Tori Morrison of Sonora, and Sarah Ray and Betsy Morrison of Idaho Falls, Idaho; her great granddaughter, and favorite craft partner Eleanor Morrison, of Modesto, and her nephew Chuck Tonzi and his family of Sparks, Nevada.

Linda spent her last years loving to spend time with her grandchildren, and great granddaughter doing crafts, and watching their lives bloom as they all learned to talk in an English accent. She also enjoyed teaching many children Sunday school through the years at the Community Assembly of God. Her hope was to share the love of Jesus with as many little lives as possible with the time she was given. She also loved spending time decorating the church for potlucks, and spending time with her whole church family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda's honor to the Community Assembly of God, P.O. Box 697, Tuolumne, CA 95379. A celebration of Linda's life and potluck will be held later in the year, when it is safe for family and friends to join together







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store