Lonnie Carl Carrera
1943-2020
Former Sonora resident Lonnie Carl Carrera, 76, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones in Hermiston, Oregon, on Aug. 16, 2020. He leaves behind five loving children: Beci, Beverly, David, Jennie and Vicki, as well as nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Lonnie was beloved by all who met him. In addition to his own children, he was a father to countless young people who needed someone to love them just as they were without judgement, without expectations. He modeled the kind of human being this world so desperately needs right now and he is deeply missed.
Lonnie was generous to a fault, literally giving the shirt off his back when needed. He is best remembered for his passion for cooking and how he would care for all of his communities by providing often extravagant meals prepared with hours of labor and a gifted palette.
A memorial celebrating Lonnie's life will be held Sept. 26 in Sonora, California. For more details on attending services, contact Rod Carrera at (209) 533-0828.

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
