Loritta 'Rita' Waddelow Bahten
1928 - 2020
Loritta Bahten passed away on Aug. 17, 2020, at the Avalon Care Center of Sonora at the age of 92. Born on July 26, 1928, in Merced, Rita spent most of her life in Tuolumne County, graduating from Sonora High School in 1935. She later married Ben Bahten and to this union they had two children, Curtis and Eric.
Rita was employed as a phone operator in Sonora in 1965, and also as a bookkeeper for Running Bear Ford Mercury for over 20 years. She was a very happy and loving person and later became a caregiver, which she enjoyed very much. She also loved golf, entertaining friends, and was a member of Omega Nu.
Rita enjoyed ship cruises, especially her trip to the Panama Canal with her sons in 1987.
She had a huge heart and rescued many animals. She especially enjoyed watching the deer, squirrels and birds that visited her at her home.
Rita is survived by her two children, Curtis Bahten, and his wife, Lissa, and Eric Bahten, both of Sonora; six grandchildren, Cory, John, Sara, Maggie, Will and Heather; sister; Vernie Maszk; nieces Diane, Denise, and Debbie, all of Sonora; and her sister in law and best friend, Dottie Bahten. She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Ben Bahten (2004).
A private family service will be held. Remembrances may be made in Loritta's name to the Humane Society of Tuolumne County, 10040 Victoria Way, Jamestown, CA 95327.

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

