|
|
Louis Clayton Shepherd passed away the morning of March 22, 2020. Those who knew Louis called him Shep, Clayton, or Dad.
Shep lived an amazing life that originated in Pontiac, Michigan, where he was born on Dec. 13, 1936. From there his family moved to Independence, Missouri, where he grew up. At a young age, Shep loved to build and race cars. He was able to race in many places around the country against some of the famous race car drivers of that time in the 1950s. From there Shep moved to Long Beach, California, where he worked as an ambulance driver and later a stunt man in the movies.
After that, Shep moved to Northern California and became interested in gold mining. He had many stories of finding gold. Shep's life then turned to bull riding. He once commented that he had almost every bone broken in his body at one time. It was during this time, when working as a bartender, that he met the love of his life, Barbara Edeen Shepherd. The two of them would spend 37 years together before she suddenly passed away in 2002 when they moved to Glasgow, Montana. During their many years together they had three children, all grown now, who were able to spend many happy times camping and fishing with them at the many lakes of California. Shep and Edeen loved their wonderful years together catching the big fish.
Before retiring, Shep worked in the construction field. He worked on both the Don Pedro and Melones Dam projects. He also worked as an underwater diver repairing damaged equipment. In his spare time, along with fishing, Shep loved to go hunting with his many friends in the Sonora area. Every year they would camp out for days hunting for large bucks. He really enjoyed country living and being outdoors.
Shep is survived by his three sisters Joan, Joyce, and Jackie; three children, Rich Shepherd of Manteca, Dawn (Mike) Harris of Sonora, and Tamie Stone (Chris Sisk) of Glasgow, Montana. Louis also had five grandchildren, Clayton Harris, Stephen Shepherd, Devon Stone, Stephanie Shepherd, and Cristine Harris:
Shep lived a great life and will be missed by all his surviving family and friends. No services are planned per his request.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Apr. 4, 2020