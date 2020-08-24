Louis Paul Lillis, aged 78, passed away at his home in Brookings, Oregon, Aug. 10, 2020, after a year-long struggle with cancer.
Lou was born Feb. 19, 1942, in Buffalo, New York, to Louis J. and Marie Ross Lillis. The family eventually moved to Twain Harte, California, where Lou attended local schools and graduated from Summerville High School in Tuolumne in 1960. He joined the Marine Corps shortly after, serving for four years.
In 1965, he and Doris Howard, of Tuolumne, were married, and had recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. They lived in Tuolumne for several years, where their daughter, Kristi, and son, Daniel, were born.
Lou worked for Pacific Gas & Electric in Sonora, then transferred to the Colfax, California, area, where he worked for the Hydro Dept., in Alta, as a supervisor.
After taking an early retirement in 1995, Lou learned to make acoustic guitars. He loved Bluegrass, music and he and Doris had many happy times going to Bluegrass Festivals, sitting around with friends at night, pickin' and singin'.
In 2002 they moved to Brookings, Oregon, one of their favorite places on the Oregon coast.
Over the years they enjoyed many RV trips across the US, visiting friends and family, and enjoying the beauty of the country. Lou loved his grandchildren, playing guitar, working with wood, reading, fixing things, traveling, and watching the sunset over the ocean.
Lou was predeceased by his parents, and sisters Patricia Norris and Mary Lou Hopper.
He is survived by his wife, Doris, of Brookings; daughter, Kristi Ropp, of Beaufort, North Carolina; son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Rebecca Lillis, of Auburn, California; grandchildren, Jeremy and Anne Lillis, of Auburn, Kyle Ropp, of Beaufort, North Carolina; sister, Sue Bryant, of Sonora; brother-in-law, Darrell Howard, of Riggins, Idaho; and numerous nieces and nephews.
No services will be held at this time. Remembrances may be made to a charity of one's choice
. Redwood Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.