Lifelong resident Louise Alice "Sis" (Klein) Garrison passed away on Jan. 26, 2020 at the age of 97.
She was born on April 28, 1922, in Quartz Mountain to Roy and Ruby (App) Klein, their third child and first daughter. She graduated from Poverty Hill School and Sonora Union High School. She married Raymond Garrison in 1941 in Reno, Nevada. They made their home in Stent.
She held various jobs, including at the Upper Dime, JCPenney, and the drug store in Sonora, the Pickering box factory in Standard, and at Klein's Place in Jacksonville, but most of her years were spent as a homemaker.
Mrs. Garrison was a third-generation Tuolumne County native and very proud of being a descendant of the county's ranching, mining and pioneering history. She was a great-granddaughter of Donner Party survivor Leanna Donner App and a 50+ year member of Native Daughters of the Golden West.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking and canning, sewing and needlework. She spent years hosting her mother's birthday parties as well as the large family Easter celebration and loved being surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; her son, Frederick; her brothers, Roy "Buzz" Klein, Walter Klein, Frederick "Fred" Klein, and Robert Klein; and her sister, Katherine "Totsy" Ennis.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Jack Nizzoli of Sonora; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Kim and Stuart Helmbold of Stent; her great-grandchildren, Cody and Kaela Helmbold of Stent; her step-grandchildren and their families, Mark and Kathi Banks of Jamestown, Curt and Regina Nizzoli of Port Orchard, Washington, and Sandy Nizzoli of Sonora; her sister, Dorothy "Dot" Ennis of Jamestown; former sisters-in-law, Dolores Puppe of Jamestown and Pat Buck of Prineville, Oregon; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Burial was at Jamestown City Cemetery. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to Native Daughters of the Golden West, Shriners Hospital or St. Jude's Hospital for Children.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020