|
|
Marci Ann Fuccillo passed on peacefully at her home in Sonora on Dec. 07, 2019, in the presence of her husband of 22 years, Jerry Fuccillo, and her daughter, Nikkol Frediani. Marci was 72 years old, and died of the effects of leukemia.
Marci was born to Jerome and Geraldine (Shepard) Solomon on April 21, 1947 in Chicago. She spent her early life in Florida, and her growing up years through high school and beyond in the San Jose area. She graduated high school in 1965, and attended cosmetology classes at Willow Glen Beauty School.
Marci came to Tuolumne County with her former husband, Nick Cangiamilla, and three children in 1976. She and her husband owned and operated the Egg Cellar Restaurant in Columbia for five years. Marci was an experienced cosmetologist-hairstylist from the late 1960s and worked for a number of hair salons in the early 80s. She then became a partner in the 3rd Floor Dimensions Salon, and finally Salon 280 in Sonora for some 35 years.
Marci was very smart, to the point, honest and witty, and loved to talk to people and make them laugh. Many of Marci's customers at Salon 280 have indicated that they looked forward to having their hair done by Marci just to hear the latest funny stories and news. Marci was the epitome of the saying, "Only your hairdresser knows for sure."
Marci enjoyed painting and drawing, playing cards with friends, and just being around friends and talking. She loved to cook and have dinner parties. In cooking she could make something out of nothing and without a recipe. Marci was a meticulous housekeeper and would always remind her kids (and her husband), "Clean up your room, the cleaning lady is coming today."
Marci is survived by her husband of 22 years, Jerry; her brother, Mark (and Barbara) Solomon of Las Vegas; her former husband Nick (and Debbie) Cangiamilla of Columbia; son, Michael Cangiamilla of Sonora; daughter, Nikkol (and David) Frediani of Sonora; son, Todd Cangiamilla, of Willow Springs; her Danish (exchange student) daughter, Rikke Bro Petersen of Copenhagen, Denmark; grandson, Austin Serva of Sonora; granddaughter, Gabrielle Frediani of Sonora; niece, Jordanna (and Ross) Evans of Las Vegas; nephews, Alex Solomon and Daniel Solomon of Miami. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Geraldine Solomon, and her nephew, James Solomon.
In accordance with Marci's wishes, she was cremated, and her ashes buried at Mountain Shadow Cemetery, Sonora.
A celebration of life is planned for her by her family at the Sonora Opera Hall and Community Center, 250 S. Washington Street, Sonora, from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 01, 2020. Those wishing to attend please RSVP to a family member so that they know how many people to plan for.
Marci loved dogs and treated them as a member of the family. In lieu of sending flowers please consider donating to a local animal rescue service such as the Human Society of Tuolumne County or Friends of the Animal Community.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 17, 2020