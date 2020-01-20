|
Marcia (Marcy) Maureen Davidson of Sonora passed away on Jan. 11, 2020, at Avalon Care Center in Sonora.
Marcy was born on Feb. 20, 1943, to Laurence Lloyd Morgan Sr. and Alice Maurine (Ware) Morgan in Santa Monica. She resided in Venice in her parents' house until she was married on May 1, 1965, to Gary M. Davidson. She resided with Gary in Inglewood, Hawthorne and Cerritos. They moved to Sonora, CA in 1996.
After graduating from Venice High School, she attended Santa Monica College and El Camino College.
Her career started in the typing pool at Douglas Aircraft in Santa Monica, and she worked her way up to secretary. She took 12 years off and focused on the duties of a mother. She was not idle in those years spending many hours volunteering in the schools the kids attended. She went back to work full time in 1980 at McDonnel Douglas in Long Beach where she was in human relations. She then worked for a human relations firm as a career transition specialist. For employees of companies doing layoffs, she presented workshops and did employee counseling. She did this throughout the United States including Alaska. She retired when they moved to Sonora.
In Sonora Marcy was a docent at the Tuolumne County Museum and served many years on the board of directors of the Tuolumne County Historical Society, becoming president of the organization in 2007.
Marcy was an avid reader and loved to write. She had a weekly column in the Sierra Mountain Times. The Tuolumne County Historical Society published two CHISPAs that she wrote. She loved words.
She traveled throughout the United States and large parts of Europe. She also loved camping, water skiing, snow skiing, and most of her married life they had an RV of one sort or another.
Marcy is survived by her husband of over 54 years, Gary M. Davidson, her son Michael P. Davidson and his wife Jacquelin, daughter Anna M. Wohlfarth and her husband Jeffery Wohlfarth, and four grandchildren; Elizabeth (Ellie) Wohlfarth, Brayden Wohlfarth, Jessica Davidson, and Scott Davidson. She is also survived by her twin brother Michael Morgan, and her older brother Lloyd Morgan.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 21, 2020