Margaret E. (Lederle) Vacca, long time Modesto and Mi-Wuk Village resident passed away July 12, 2020. She was 88. Margaret was the daughter of Joseph and Emma Lederle who immigrated from Germany in the early 1920s through Ellis Island. Margaret moved from Los Angeles to Modesto with her family in 1944. She graduated from Modesto High School (1949) and was a proud graduate of Modesto Junior College (1951). Margaret met her future husband, Martin Harry Vacca, while cruising Tenth Street in Modesto and they were married 57 years before his passing in 2013. After graduation from MJC she worked for private insurance adjusters in Modesto until relocating to Mi-Wuk Village in Tuolumne County in 1979 as co-owner of Sierra Village Construction Company. She finished her working career with State Farm Insurance in Modesto.
Margaret had many interests and was good at all of them: water and snow skiing with family, playing golf, bridge, gardening and traveling to Germany (Bavaria) to visit family. She was active in her community and held office in the Mi-Wuk Village Homeowners Association and other community organizations in Tuolumne County. Margaret and Harry loved to travel in their motorhome, starting in 1972 with family ski trips to Sun Valley and Park City and continuing for 30 years with multiple adventures across the U.S. and Canada. Margaret loved being around friends and meeting new people. A water-ski weekend often included six or seven of our high school friends. Margaret was a fabulous cook and her family and friend gatherings on the deck of her home in Mi-Wuk Village were legendary.
Margaret is survived by her children, Martin Ki Vacca (Annette), and Shelli Vacca (Anne); three grandchildren, Kyle Combs, Dillon Combs and Chelsea Combs Goodrich (Jake); and great-granddaughter Nora, who brought her much joy. In addition, she leaves behind her beloved nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by our dear aunt, and her sister-in-law and friend, Beverly J. Lederle, and her brothers, Joseph W. Lederle and Robert Lederle.
Remembrance of our mom can be made to the Margaret E. Lederle Vacca Scholarship at the Modesto Junior College Foundation: https://modestojcfoundation.org/scholarships-donation
or mailed to MJC Foundation, 435 College Avenue, Modesto, CA 95350. Burial will be at Carter's Cemetery in Tuolumne City, California.