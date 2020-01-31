|
On Dec. 8, 2019 Margaret (Peggy) McConnell, while holding hands with two angels, left on Heavenly Flight 94 to soar with the Eagles and reunite with husbands, Edward Angen, Mac McConnell and her grandson Brian Angen along with other family and friends who had all taken earlier flights.
She started her journey on earth as Margaret Christine Mary Appel on a small farm on Oct. 18, 1925, in rural Parkston, South Dakota which she shared with her brother and five sisters. In 1940 she moved to San Jose, where she experienced the joys of hard work, falling in love with her Navy sweetheart Edward Joseph Harding Angen, building two houses together raising a family consisting of her two children Rocky and Susan. They enjoyed RV-ing and dancing for their past time enjoyment. They were married for 46 years. She created works of art (a master with needle and thread) a master quilter, a fabulous dancer and gardener. Her signature quote was, "Dancing was her passion and her sense of humor was her fashion."
After Ed's passing in 1991 she again found love while living in Mill Villa Estates and married Mac McConnell, and for the next 21 years they also danced and twirled through life while enjoying RV-ing, cruising, playing cards, hanging out with their friends and appreciating the life that they had together.
She was a wonderful mother, friend and lady all rolled into one and will be greatly missed by her family and friends until their flight numbers are called. We all love you, Mom, so much and always will!
A memorial service will be held for her at 11 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Church of the 49ers in Columbia.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Feb. 1, 2020