Margaret Sharon "Molly" Pratt
1938 - 2020
Molly walked into glory on Sept. 24. She was the heart of her family and had a tender love and loyalty to them. She attended Harvest Fellowship Church and had a remarkable love for scripture. She loved Jesus with her whole heart,and we can only imagine the loving welcome, and her radiant face when her Savior welcomed her home. We are sure He spoke blessings over her with "Well done, my good and faithful daughter" and are forever grateful for her legacy of faith.
Molly had a gentle spirit and wonderful sense of humor. She loved to read, making it through her Bible four times. It was not unusual to see her at the kitchen island sharing what she knew about Jesus with anyone who was with her. Her godly legacy will continue to enrich lives and bring glory to God. Though difficult watching her body fail, on the day she passed from this earth, her loved ones rejoiced knowing she had finished her race and was now in the arms of Jesus. Her life was an incredible testimony to so many. "We will miss you more than words can say, Mama. We love you forever."
Molly is survived by her children, Lorna Evans (Leighton), Laurie Overholtzer (Dennis), Christopher Towler, Tina Platt (Roger), Phyllis Brown (Rod), and Frank Towler (Liz); her grandchildren, Phillip Tischman III, of Louisiana, Brandi Fox and John Sentieri, of Washington, Charles Tischman, of Oregon, Matthew Tischman, Conor Overholtzer, Lauren Roberson-Mora, Maggie Dolman, Mark Blodgett, Burl Cavanagh and Corey Watson, all of Sonora, Jake Overholtzer, of Mi-Wuk Village, Andrea Moore and Trish Harris, of Soulsbyville, Crystal Wolf, of Columbia, Kevin Sentieri, of Hawaii, Dalton Brown, of Montana, Jared Overholtzer ,of Las Vegas, Montana Tischman, of Georgia and many great-grandchildren; and her brothers Terence Pratt and Bruce Pratt, both of Sonora. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Donovan Pratt, Lorna Beth Pratt, Rick Carter and Eva Forde.
Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Burial will be in Mountain Shadow Cemetery in Sonora.

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
