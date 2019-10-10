|
Margo Viers died peacefully at her home in Merced on June 25, 2019.
Born Margaret Ann Houston in Socorro, New Mexico, she attended high school in Silver City, New Mexico, and college at the University of New Mexico. She was proud of her family's heritage in New Mexico, curating old photos of ranch life, round-ups, and austere
landscapes.
After having had many adventures crisscrossing the U.S., she moved to Tuolumne County in 1979. Attracted to life in the Mother Lode, Margo settled into Sonora with a big smile and a contagious laugh. There was always a twinkle in her eyes when she was seen on Washington
Street waving to passers-by when she worked at Frank Walters & Associates, Charlie's Books, and Pottery Plus. She loved running into friends about town, where Sonora Mining Co. and The Smoke Café were favorite dinner spots. She loved the High Country, and a favorite memory was horse-packing the Emigrant Wilderness with wildflowers in bloom.
Margo loved photography, and often talked of her classes at Columbia College with Bob Westgate. She loved music, often recounting the time she danced the night away when Bobby McFerrin came to town. She loved cooking, having won a blue ribbon from the Tuolumne County Fair for a chicken dish she invented on a river trip.
She loved her art, creating vibrant abstracts from everyday scenes. She loved people, of all types and unconditionally, having opened her heart and her home to many that needed a place to stay or just someone to talk to.
Margo later moved to the Central Coast, working for TetraTech as a digital records specialist at Vandenberg AFB for many years and where she received commendations for her attention to detail. More recently, she moved to Merced to be closer to family, where she pursued her love
of art and gardening.
She was preceded in death in 1945 by her father, Pvt. Thomas L. Houston, who remains buried at the Epinal American Cemetery and Memorial in Dinozé, France.
She is survived by her mother, Bettie Craig of West Covina, her daughter, Pam Jones of Orange, her son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Gillian Viers of Merced, and grandsons, Carson and Everett. She was a friend to all, and a second mother to many.
A celebration of life will be held Oct. 12. More information on the event can be found at http://margoshow.bpt.me.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Oct. 11, 2019